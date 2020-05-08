Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests for Covid-19 performed in the last 24 hours was 1,415, and no new positive case was found.

Minister Pilli said that 21 people, who were told to undergo further tests yesterday are still being assessed and the results will be announced later by the Ministry of Health.

He said that as a result of the tests made on Thursday, 34 people will undergo a PCR test for further investigation. Pilli added that the Covid -19 tests are mainly performed on food industry employees and other sectors, also at Famagusta State Hospital, Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Cengiz Topel Hospital and Girne Akçikcek Disease Fever and Cough Polyclinics.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the the overall situation regarding Covid-19 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Thursday May 7: 1415

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases: none

Number of Deaths Today: none

Total Number of Tests Performed: 19,201

Total Number of Cases: 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases: 10

Number of Cases in Treatment: 1

Total Number of Fatalities: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: none

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in North Cyprus for the last 19 days.

Yeniduzen