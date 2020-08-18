Latest Headlines

Nine New Cases of Covid-19 – Four Are Local

12 hours ago
773 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been found after 2,412 tests were made in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. Five people who had the virus have been discharged, he added.

Pilli said that three of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, one person by ferry, one person was in contact with a person previously known to be infected and was in quarantine. He noted that four cases of Covid-19 were local and were being followed up by Ministry of Health Teams. 

This brings the total number of infections to 221. There have been a total of 998,237 tests performed for the virus. 147 have been cured and discharged and 70 people are continuing treatment. No one is in intensive care with Covid-19. There were four deaths from the disease in March/April.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Nine New Cases of Covid-19 Discovered Today

Nine New Cases of Covid-19 Discovered Today

24 seconds ago
Photo of Fewer Ferry Passengers and More Random Testing

Fewer Ferry Passengers and More Random Testing

10 hours ago
Photo of Picnickers Who Started Fire Fled The Scene

Picnickers Who Started Fire Fled The Scene

11 hours ago
Photo of Head of Employers Union Blasts Government

Head of Employers Union Blasts Government

12 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker