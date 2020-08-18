Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been found after 2,412 tests were made in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. Five people who had the virus have been discharged, he added.

Pilli said that three of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, one person by ferry, one person was in contact with a person previously known to be infected and was in quarantine. He noted that four cases of Covid-19 were local and were being followed up by Ministry of Health Teams.

This brings the total number of infections to 221. There have been a total of 998,237 tests performed for the virus. 147 have been cured and discharged and 70 people are continuing treatment. No one is in intensive care with Covid-19. There were four deaths from the disease in March/April.

Yeniduzen