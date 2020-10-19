Nine positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected out of 2,070 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said. Two people have been discharged.

Minister Pilli said that two of the positive cases were airline passengers who arrived in North Cyprus, one was a ferry passenger and six were locals cases, whose contacts were followed up.

The total number of cases are now 861.

The health minister emphasised that many institutions have not been observing pandemic rules and that it is very important to comply with the rules in all workplaces, institutions and organisations throughout the country.

“Legal action will be taken against businesses and institutions that do not comply with the pandemic rules,” Pilli warned.

BRT