Nine Cases of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said on Monday.

He said that 1,749 people had been tested for the virus and four people had been discharged.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases were airline passengers, four people had arrived by ferry and two had been in contact with previously detected cases who were in quarantine. One case of the infection was local, he said. 

This brings the total number of cases up to 331. By comparison, South Cyprus has had 1,488 cases of the disease. There have been no new deaths reported from either community.

