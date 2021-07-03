Night-time curfew will remain in place between midnight and 5am throughout the week, except for those with essential needs, the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases has said, Yeniduzen reported.

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors permitted to operate, may open between 08:30-21:00. Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will be able to continue to operate between 06:00-23:30. Markets can open between 07:00-23:00.

RULES TO BE APPLIED ACCORDING TO COUNTRY COLORS

DARK RED

People who have traveled to these countries in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering the country.

Exceptions: TRNC citizens will be able to enter the country provided they have evidence of a negative test, taken within the last 72 hours and must undergo 14 days of quarantine upon entering the island.

RED

Regardless of whether you are vaccinated, they will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR result taken within the last 72 hours and have undergone 10-days quarantine prior to your journey.

ORANGE

If you are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours before the trip, quarantine is not required. Unvaccinated travellers must provide a negative PCR result taken the last 72 hours before travelling and must remain in quarantine for 7 days.

GREEN

If you have been vaccinated or have had Covid, there are no restrictions. For those who have not been vaccinated, a negative PCR result taken in the last 72 hours before travelling is required. Quarantine-Free Login.

GREY

Regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, you will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR result taken in the last 72 hours and have undergone 14-days quarantine before the trip.

GENERAL RULES – Border Checkpoints

Due to the spread of the delta variant in all countries, Covid-19 tests will be applied at all border checkpoints, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not . People from Green Color countries will be exempt from this rule.

