Night-Time Curfew Extended For A Further Week

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Empty Streets - Night Time CurfewThe partial night-time curfew between midnight and 5am has been extended for another week until 17 August, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the decision by the Higher Committee on Infectious Diseases, private sector employees working to meet basic needs and those performing essential services in the public sector, such as the police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, health workers and the like, will be exempt from the partial curfew.

Members of the public who are not exempted face prosecution for breaking curfew between the above-mentioned hours.

Kibris Postasi

