The main building at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia is to become a quarantine hospital.
The new arrangements have been made to combat the coronavirus – Covid-19, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced on Friday.
As of Friday evening a number of ambulances were being kept at the ready at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the transfer of in-patients to other medical facilities has begun.
According to the decision by the Covid-19 Coordination Center, the entire hospital will be transformed into a quarantine hospital except for the Dialysis and Oncology departments.
Yeniduzen