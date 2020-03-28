Latest Headlines

Nicosia State Hospital Becomes Quarantine Hospital

1 hour ago
14 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - AmbulancesThe main building at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia is to become a quarantine hospital.

The new arrangements have been made to combat the coronavirus – Covid-19, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced on Friday.

As of Friday evening a number of ambulances were being kept at the ready at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the transfer of in-patients to other medical facilities has begun.

According to the decision by the Covid-19 Coordination Center, the entire hospital will be transformed into a quarantine hospital except for the Dialysis and Oncology departments.

Yeniduzen

