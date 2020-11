A driver and his passenger were injured when his car struck a vehicle parked on the roadside on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia.

Driver of the car Ibrahim Alp, pulled out to overtake a vehicle in front of him when he hit a truck which was parked for maintenance work on power lines.

Both driver and passenger were only slightly injured. They were discharged later from Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Yeniduzen