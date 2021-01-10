Farmers are eyeing weather reports in Cyprus, where there has been almost no rain for the last month. The country is experiencing a dry winter and this situation is expected to continue for the coming months.

Answering the questions put by Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK), Meteorology Department Director Raif İlker Buran warned that precipitation in the coming months will be below normal.

Buran noted that as a result of meteorological evaluations and analyses, it is predicted that the air temperature will be 2 to 3 ° C above normal in January, February and March 2021, and the amount of precipitation will be below normal.

Blaming the El Nino effect, the worst in 50 years, he said:

“This year there will be a global drop in rainfall amounts, and as a result the already low rainfall in the Mediterranean region will be even lower.

“In the light of these data, we can say that a warm, dry and/or semi-arid winter and spring is waiting for us, taking into account the amount of rainfall recorded in the past months.“

Yeniduzen