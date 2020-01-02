The cost of a TRNC driving licence went up as of 1 January, 2020. The increase of 10 per cent was the most notable price hike for motorists.

Following the adjustment, the fees changed as follows:

1 Year (age limit and exam passers): 240 TL 259.90 TL

2 Years: 350 TL 384.80 TL

3-year: 470 TL 514,70 TL

5 years: 720 TL 789.50 TL

10 years: 1,195 TL 1,314 TL

Student Licence: 350 TL 385 TL

Student Licence Theoretical Exam Fee went up from 350 TL to 385 TL

Motor Vehicle Driving Exam Fee up from 485 TL to 530 TL.

Kibris Postasi