“Closed circuit” tourism will launch on Monday, April 12, 2021, while observing conditions and measures determined as a result of the meetings held with the Health Supreme Council affiliated to the Ministry of Health.

This kind of self-contained tourism includes charter and scheduled flights from April 12, 2021, Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu announced.

It will be necessary to adhere to the following rules:

It is mandatory for the tourists entering the country to submit a double negative PCR result.

Hotel reservations will be made through agencies.

Tourists coming to the TRNC may not go beyond the accommodation facilities provided via agencies.

Tourists coming to the TRNC, will not go out of the tourism accommodation facilities and will wear electronic wristbands developed and controlled by Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell.

Employees of tourism accommodation facilities included in the “closed circuit” tourism model on April 12, 2021 will not leave the facility, and there will be no outside entrance to the tourism accommodation facility other than employees.

Penal sanctions will be imposed on those who act against the specified criteria and measures.

Kibris Postasi