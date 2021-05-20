The new terminal building at Ercan Airport will open at the end of the year or early 2022, Prime Minister Ersan Saner has said.

The prime minister and a delegation visited the new terminal on Wednesday, Yeniduzen reported.

He also inspected the construction works on the road up to the entrance of the tunnel located on the ring road at Ercan Airport, which is currently in use.

Saner said that the necessary resources will be allocated for the completion of the project as soon as possible.

“As the prime minister, I also follow the issues closely. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Ministry of Finance are also working intensively on this issue“, he said.

