Minister of the Interior Secretary Ayşegül Baybars has presented a project for social housing with the slogan “A warm nest, a modern life” for families with low incomes.

Baybars said the aim is to build 35,000 social housing units for around 10,000 citizens within ten years, starting with 406 homes in Famagusta and Guzelyurt.

She said that in the first phase of the project a total of 376 disability-friendly homes will be built in the Famagusta area. The minister added that by 2023, with the construction of 406 homes, around 1,450 low-income citizens will have a home.

Reportedly, beneficiaries must be 25 years old or older, TRNC citizens and not have any real estate in their name or in that of a family member.

Vatan