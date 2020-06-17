Preparations have been made for the reopening of Ercan Airport which was temporarily closed on 22 March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pegasus Airlines announced that it will launch TRNC-TC return flights from today, 17 June and Turkish Airlines from June 20. Both airline companies announced that the number of flights will continue to increase after July 1.

T&T Airport General Manager Serhat Özçelik said that they had an intense preparation period to reduce the risk of spreading Covid19 during the time when scheduled flights were interrupted.

Spacing in front of check-in counters has been marked out for social distancing. Seating has been reorganised in the waiting areas.

The interior of the airport including security, check-desks, passport control, luggage storage etc. will be regularly sprayed with disinfectant.

Thermal cameras are in operation, there are disinfecting mats on the floor and hand sanitising stations are available for use, he said.

Özçelik pointed out that all the staff working at Ercan Airport will have their temperatures measured at the airport before going to work in the offices, shops and elsewhere in the airport. Social distance and hygiene rules will be applied sensitively in the offices and regular disinfection procedures will be carried out. The process will be followed at the highest level within the scope of occupational health and safety.

The airport’s general manager said that good use had been made of the time while the airport was not being used. The runway has been repaired and fresh tarmac laid down. All electronic equipment has been maintained, he said.

He also called on all passengers arriving at the airport to observe the health and safety rules to maintain a safer environment for themselves and others.

“Because the safety and health of our passengers, guests and airport personnel is our primary priority. I wish everyone healthy tomorrows and safe flights”, he said.

Kibris Postasi