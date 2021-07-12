LGC News logo

New Rules For Border Crossings In Force Today

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Metehan Border Crossing - South sideNew rules applying to border checkpoints came into force today as South Cyprus has been moved to Red Level on the list of Covid-infected countries, Yeniduzen reported.

The rules are as follows:

Persons fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines as well as EMA-approved vaccines, will be able to cross with  a 7-day negative rapid antigen test or PCR test 14 days after their last dose of vaccine (1st dose if Johnson & Johnson).

Unvaccinated persons will be able to cross the border with a 72-hour negative rapid antigen test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and healthcare passers-by). However, unvaccinated high school students and residents of Lower Pirgo will be able to pass with a 7-day rapid negative antigen test or PCR test”.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook