New rules applying to border checkpoints came into force today as South Cyprus has been moved to Red Level on the list of Covid-infected countries, Yeniduzen reported.

The rules are as follows:

“Persons fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines as well as EMA-approved vaccines, will be able to cross with a 7-day negative rapid antigen test or PCR test 14 days after their last dose of vaccine (1st dose if Johnson & Johnson).

Unvaccinated persons will be able to cross the border with a 72-hour negative rapid antigen test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and healthcare passers-by). However, unvaccinated high school students and residents of Lower Pirgo will be able to pass with a 7-day rapid negative antigen test or PCR test”.

Yeniduzen