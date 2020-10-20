Following a serious spike in cases of Covid-19 in south Cyprus, a new rule regarding persons crossing the border from south to North Cyprus has been announced by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases. As of tomorrow, those crossing the border must produce a negative PCR test taken no more than three days prior to crossing.

The only exceptions are for those who regularly cross the border to the south for reasons of work, education and health treatment. These people will be subject to random PCR testing as before.

The new ruling comes into force on Wednesday, 21 October.

The cost of a PCR test in the north is 100 TL, however, the random tests are made free of charge as are tests at polyclinics and for those who have been contacted by a member of a health team because they have been in close contact with a person infected with Covid-19.

Yeniduzen