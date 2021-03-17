A new NOTAM issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport reads that flight restrictions into North Cyprus have been extended.

There are new restrictions on passengers arriving by air from countries where the coronavirus has mutated. Included in the restrictions are the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Denmark and Brazil, as well as all African countries, which were added onto the restricted list.

For exceptions eg: TRNC citizens or foreign property owners who must provide the original title deeds or proof of purchase, foreign residents who must provide proof of residency etc: click here

Kibris Postasi