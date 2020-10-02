The UK has ruled that as of 3 October, passengers arriving in the UK from Turkey must self-isolate for 14 days.

Turkey has admitted to underreporting its daily total of those infected by Covid-19. On Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the government had not published all positive Covid-19 cases but only those who are symptomatic. He also denied that case numbers were 19 times the official figure. Accordingly the UK has said that from 4am, Saturday 3 October, 2020, any passengers entering the UK from Turkey will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. The same quarantine restrictions will also apply to Poland on the same date.

Meanwhile the number of cases of Covid-19 reported in North Cyprus on Thursday was four, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

One was a ferry passenger from Turkey, two were contacts of infected passengers and were already in quarantine and one case was local, the minister said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 761.

Reuters, Yeniduzen