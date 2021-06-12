The first steps to build a new presidential palace were announced in the Official Gazette on June 11, Kibris Postasi reports.

The new palace, which will be built at a cost of 14 million Turkish lira, has caused a great deal of controversy given the financial problems caused by the pandemic and the devalued lira.

Turkish President Erdogan has gifted the cost of the palace to President Tatar and the land in Lefkoşa Aydemet district and Ortaköy district on which it will be constructed, will be demilitarised.

There have been calls to spend the 14 million Turkish lira on the real sector and that there was no need for a ‘showy’ palace.

Kibris Postasi