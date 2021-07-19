Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the extraordinary convening of the TRNC Assembly on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, BRT reported.

President Erdoğan announced the highly anticipated good news to the assembly, he said the following:

“As it is known, the TRNC Presidency does not have a proper complex and building. We do not liken this to the TRNC. Now the project work on the Presidential Complex is finished and we are starting its construction soon. We want it to be done in a National Garden. This is the expression of being a state. Hopefully, we will show this to someone by realising the project. At the same time, we will build the parliament building. We want our deputies to have spaces where they can feel free and comfortable. We have allocated 500 acres of land”.

BRTK