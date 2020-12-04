An experimental one-way system will be set up in Kyrenia from Monday 7 December, the municipality has announced.

Salih Kanat Street will become one way from west to east ending at Ömer Sami Coşar Street. Atom Street which runs alongside the Land Registry Office (Tapu) and the Revenue and Tax Office (Gelir ve Vergi Dairesi) will become one way from south to north. Parking facilities will be created in one direction on both streets, The system will come into effect on December 7, 2020 and will be tested for 30 days.

Kyrenia Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that in light of the traffic density in the area, it was decided to try the one-way street experiment to try and solve the traffic problem and not to negatively impact the lives of people living and working in the area. The Kyrenia Municipality and Kyrenia District Governorship have cooperated with the decision taken by the Kyrenia Municipality Traffic Commission to test the new system, he said

Motorists are requested to observe the new one-way system which comes into force on Monday.

Yeniduzen