A NOTAM (Notice to Aviators) has been issued announcing that four charter flights per week are permitted from abroad to Ercan Airport as of today, Kibris Postasi reports. This is in line with the decisions taken by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee regarding ‘closed circuit’ tourism.

A maximum of 200 passengers are permitted on each flight.

Accordingly, passengers coming to the TRNC on charter flights will need to have negative results PCR test documents with a QR code taken within the last 72 hours before the flight.

Businesses that have signed a commitment to comply with the decisions of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Council will be able to benefit from the permission given to charter voyages.

The NOTAM published by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport on charter voyages will be valid between 00.01, 15 April 2021, Thursday, and 23.59, 30 April 2021.

