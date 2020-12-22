New lockdown measures could be implemented as of December 25, in view of the increase in local case numbers of Covid-19, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

The Health Minister, in an interview, told BRTK that there has been an increase in local cases since July and said, “If necessary, we will make radical decisions after the 25th. We will do whatever is necessary for the health of our people. If necessary, we will impose a curfew for 21 days. According to infection rates recorded up to 24, we can take radical measures together with the government and impose lockdown for 21 days.”

Referring to the risk of contamination from Southern Cyprus, Dr Pilli said, “The contamination is now around Türkmenköy, Pile and Akdoğan. Measures regarding the South will be taken today for that region”, he said.

Pilli also reminded everyone to follow the rules more strictly to spend the New Year’s Eve more comfortably.

