Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu said on Thursday that the government was working at full speed for the construction of a new hospital.

Amcaoğlu, speaking on BRT, said the Prime Minister would be sharing the details of the project in the coming days.

He added that the tendering process for the new Kyrenia hospital was expected to be completed rapidly in the next ten days and the hospital could be put into service before the end of the year.

We are determined to complete this hospital which will consist of 160 beds and 34 intensive care units,” Amcaoğlu said, adding that if the need arises the hospital could be converted into a pandemic hospital.

BRT

