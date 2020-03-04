Latest Headlines

New Hospital to be Built in Kyrenia

North-Cyprus-News-HospitalA delegation from the Girne American University (GAU) met with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar regarding the new hospital to be built in Kyrenia. The hospital will have a capacity of 120 beds.

According to the report, the meeting concerned the use by the GAU School of Medicine of the new hospital’s facilities when it was completed.

Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu said the new hospital will also have 18 intensive care units and will cover 15,800 square meters. Construction should begin in the very near future, he said.

