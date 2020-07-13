Latest Headlines

New Hospital to be Built in Kyrenia

21 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

The first steps have been taken for the construction of a new hospital in Kyrenia.

The hospital will be constructed on a 3.7 acre site and will have 160 beds and 34 intensive care beds. The building is expected to be completed before the New Year.

The Cyprus Vakıflar Administration donated the land, which has an unfinished structure on it, to the Ministry of Health and the protocol was signed during the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the Cyprus Vakıflar Administration has always supported the health ministry both during and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that there were some gaps in the ministry’s infrastructure, Minister Pilli said that they aimed to overcome these deficiencies in the Kyrenia and Güzelyurt hospitals, the AMATEM building and to build a brand new hospital in Nicosia.

Noting that that the Covid-19 pandemic had been staved off due to the timely measures taken by the health ministry, health workers and the government,, Minister Pilli said that even if the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is not recognised, thanks to the success it has achieved, it has received world appreciation.

We have proven the existence of the TRNC,” said Pilli.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of South Interfering With Tourism to North Cyprus

South Interfering With Tourism to North Cyprus

1 hour ago
Photo of Akinci Angry at Delay in Covid-19 Report

Akinci Angry at Delay in Covid-19 Report

2 hours ago
Photo of Roads Closed For Peace and Freedom Day Rehearsals

Roads Closed For Peace and Freedom Day Rehearsals

1 day ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

No New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker