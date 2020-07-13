The first steps have been taken for the construction of a new hospital in Kyrenia.

The hospital will be constructed on a 3.7 acre site and will have 160 beds and 34 intensive care beds. The building is expected to be completed before the New Year.

The Cyprus Vakıflar Administration donated the land, which has an unfinished structure on it, to the Ministry of Health and the protocol was signed during the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the Cyprus Vakıflar Administration has always supported the health ministry both during and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that there were some gaps in the ministry’s infrastructure, Minister Pilli said that they aimed to overcome these deficiencies in the Kyrenia and Güzelyurt hospitals, the AMATEM building and to build a brand new hospital in Nicosia.

Noting that that the Covid-19 pandemic had been staved off due to the timely measures taken by the health ministry, health workers and the government,, Minister Pilli said that even if the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is not recognised, thanks to the success it has achieved, it has received world appreciation.

“We have proven the existence of the TRNC,” said Pilli.

