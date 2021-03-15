A new digital vaccine notification programme will be announced on Wednesday, Health Minister Ünal Üstel has said. Access to the new digital service will be possible by SMS registration, state broadcaster BRT reports.

The health minister added that more vaccines will arrive in North Cyprus this week. He noted that vaccinations will continue for those with chronic illnesses and by age groups.

Minister Üstel said that there would be 27 vaccination centres available by using a QR code system given to the public.

With regard to quarantine rules, the health minister said that home quarantine had begun under certain criteria. He added that the aim was to launch home quarantine within 10 days for anyone arriving in North Cyprus. Meanwhile, it was hoped that work on the security bracelet application would also be completed within the next 10 days.

The minister emphasised that easing of restrictions could only be achieved if everyone stuck to the Covid rules; some people had been flouting those rules, Üstel pointed out.

BRT