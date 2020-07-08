Prime Minister Ersin Tatar on Monday gave a message regarding the fight against the coronavirus.

“We shall succeed again,” he said, reassuring the public that those who tested positive were being treated.

Tatar said that in time the number of new cases will drop as they will be kept under control.

He recalled that the government had previously succeeded in containing the spread of the coronavirus, limiting the number of cases to 108 in just a short time span of five weeks as a result of the timely measures it had adopted on March 9.

“Once we established the public’s safety, the time had come to reopen the economic sectors. We first opened up the south and Turkey. The public’s health has always been our priority which is why we opened all ports of entry on the basis of scientific data with minimum risk,” Tatar said.

The prime minister pointed out that around 1,500 people were crossing daily into the TRNC, of those, 500 were from Turkey.

“All individuals arriving from Turkey are required to present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours and to have a second PCR carried out upon arrival. Tests are completed quickly and the risk is minimized. Those who test positive are referred to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital and their treatment started immediately,” he said.

