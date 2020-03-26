Five new cases of the coronavirus-Covid-19 were discovered in North Cyprus on Wednesday, bringing the total number up to 47.

Health minister Ali Pilli announced that there were three new cases, in addition to the two found earlier in the day.

Tests had been carried out on staff and police at the Salamis Hotel which remains under quarantine and three tested positive. Further test results for the police are expected today.

Meanwhile, the condition of two German tourists, who were the first to test positive for the virus, has deteriorated. Both who are elderly patients, one is 80, the other 90 years of age, are in the intensive care unit at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. Both patients are on ventilators.

The health minister said that 15 TRNC citizens have now been infected. Of the remainder one is a Turkmen, and 31 are German tourists.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi