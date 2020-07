A TRNC citizen who arrived in North Cyprus by ferry has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 553 with one positive result.

Pilli said that following contact with a Ministry of Health team, the individual who had tested positive was taken to Burhan Nalbanto─člu State Hospital Quarantine Centre in Nicosia where he has begun receiving treatment.

Yeniduzen