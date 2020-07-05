Another case of Covid-19 has been detected, bringing the number of new cases, all non-domestic, up to five, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 889 tests made and one was found to be positive in a Turkish citizen who arrived in North Cyprus by air.

Minister Pilli, who said “Health first of all”, asked the public to follow the rules for the time being. Ensuring the use of masks, observing social distancing and hygiene rules; He also emphasized that people over 65 should avoid crowded environments as much as possible and protect themselves.

The general situation regarding Covid-19 as of 4 July, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Saturday: 889

Number of Positive Cases detected on Saturday – 1

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases – None

Number of Patient Deaths Yesterday – None

Total Number of Tests Performed – 40,989

Number of Cases – 113

Number of Cured and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 5

Total Number of patient deaths – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – None

Yeniduzen