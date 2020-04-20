Latest Headlines

New Case of Coronavirus Found

11 mins ago
1 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - CoronavirusOne new case of the coronavirus was detected after 337 tests were carried out in North Cyprus on Sunday.

It was announced that a 30-year-old man from Famagusta had the virus. The source of contamination has not yet been discovered.

In a statement made at 7pm yesterday, Health Minister Ali Pilli, who shared the latest information for the last 24 hours, stated that the results were expected.

He said that three patients had been discharged. The total number of tests was 6,166 and the total number of cases was 109.

Stating that the number of patients who have recovered and discharged to date has reached 84, Pilli noted that the treatment of 21 patients continues and that there are no patients in intensive care.

Coronavirus Statistics

Number of tests performed (Sunday): 337
Positive cases detected: 1
Recovered and discharged: 3
Fatalities: None
Total tests performed: 6,166
Total number of cases: 109
Total recovered and discharged: 84
Number of patients undergoing treatment: 21
Total number of deaths: 4
Inpatient care patient: none

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Police Arrest 65 People For Breaking Curfew

Police Arrest 65 People For Breaking Curfew

2 days ago
Photo of Three New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Three New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

2 days ago
Photo of Import of Coronavirus Meds From South Deemed Illegal

Import of Coronavirus Meds From South Deemed Illegal

3 days ago
Photo of Call to Reduce Electicity Tariffs as Fuel Prices Plummet

Call to Reduce Electicity Tariffs as Fuel Prices Plummet

3 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker