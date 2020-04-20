One new case of the coronavirus was detected after 337 tests were carried out in North Cyprus on Sunday.

It was announced that a 30-year-old man from Famagusta had the virus. The source of contamination has not yet been discovered.

In a statement made at 7pm yesterday, Health Minister Ali Pilli, who shared the latest information for the last 24 hours, stated that the results were expected.

He said that three patients had been discharged. The total number of tests was 6,166 and the total number of cases was 109.

Stating that the number of patients who have recovered and discharged to date has reached 84, Pilli noted that the treatment of 21 patients continues and that there are no patients in intensive care.

Coronavirus Statistics

Number of tests performed (Sunday): 337

Positive cases detected: 1

Recovered and discharged: 3

Fatalities: None

Total tests performed: 6,166

Total number of cases: 109

Total recovered and discharged: 84

Number of patients undergoing treatment: 21

Total number of deaths: 4

Inpatient care patient: none

Yeniduzen