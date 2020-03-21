Latest Headlines

New Case of Coronavirus Detected

Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Ali Pilli has said that another German tourist from the same group of 39 visitors, which reported the first case of coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the disease.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, by a 65-year-old tourist from Germany.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus up to 34. There are 75 confirmed cases in the south.

Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel stated that the German citizens in quarantine at the Salamis Bay Conti Hotel will be sent back to their country on charter flights provided on Tuesday, March 24.

Yeni Duzen

