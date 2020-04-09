Latest Headlines

New Case of Coronavirus Announced Today

56 mins ago
North Cyprus News - CoronavirusThe total number of cases in Cyprus of the coronavirus (Covid-19) totals 622 in Cyprus.

Twelve people have died of the disease in the south and three in North Cyprus.

While 526 cases have been recorded in the south of the island to date, the number of cases seen in the north has reached 96.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in North Cyprus on March 10, a 65-year-old tourist from Germany fell ill with the disease.

One Positive Case

According to written statement made by the Ministry of Health this evening, 191 tests for the coronavirus were conducted today. One new case of the virus was detected.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, this afternoon, announced that a meeting would be held by the Cabinet and an official announcement will be made after the meeting.

He said that he was expecting an extension to the curfew after 10 April.

Yeniduzen

