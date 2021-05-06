The new airport being constructed at Ercan will be re-named after Dr. Fazıl Küçük, President Ersin Tatar has said.

Tatar said that after consultation with Turkish President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu regarding the naming of the new airport, it was agreed that Dr. Küçük’s name would be used. Meanwhile it was mooted that Geçitkale Airport, which is used for military flights, could be renamed after Flight Lieutenant Fehmi Ercan who died on the first day of the 20 July 1974 Peace Operation.

The president made reference to the late Dr. Fazil Küçük, who contributed to the social solidarity and national conscience of the Turkish Cypriots. Dr. Küçük was Vice- President of the Republic of Cyprus until 1973.

BRTK