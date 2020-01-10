Latest Headlines

Minister of Tourism – Ünal Üstel

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment will organise a two day North Cyprus tourism council under the slogan ‘Planning Future Tourism Policy for the TRNC’. Reportedly, the council will be held on January 11-12.

Speaking at a press conference, tourism minister Unal Ustel said that the aim of convening the council is to determine a new vision and strategies to develop tourism.

Ustel announced further that a new aviation company will launch flights to North Cyprus as of May. He, however, said that he could not give the name of the company yet because the Greek Cypriots may try to block it.

North Cyprus News - Ercan - New termnal building
New Terminal Building – Ercan Airport

He added that it was extremely important to complete the construction of the new terminal at Ercan airport the soonest possible in order to overcome transportation problems. Ustel explained that new measures would be taken including possible legal action if necessary, to prevent further delays to the project.

Commenting on the boycotting campaign which was launched in the UK against Cyprus following the case of a 19-year old British woman who was allegedly raped by a group of Israelis, Ustel claimed that they have prepared and sent digital advertisements to 50 different websites which separates the TRNC from South Cyprus.

Ustel added further that the advertisement clarifies that the TRNC is a safe and secure place. He went on to add that they have also sent promotional films for the TRNC to different television broadcasters in the UK and that these films will be broadcast, “as long as there is no political pressure”.

Kibris Postasi

