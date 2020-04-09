Near East University Hospital is studying treatment using blood plasma against Covid-19, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Doctors have found provisional evidence that seriously ill coronavirus patients can benefit from infusions of blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from the disease.

In China. two medical teams working in separate hospitals treated 15 patients, severely ill from the coronavirus, with plasma rich in anti-bodies. They recorded remarkable improvements in many of them.

The Near East University Hospital began a study in consultation with the Ministry of Health on the provision and use of immune plasma for use in patients severely ill with Covid-19.

In a statement made by the Near East University public relations office, blood plasma treatment is one of the recommended potential treatments in an interim declaration published by the World Health Organization (WHO). It was announced that studies to determine the effectiveness of pandemic treatment will be done. Similarly, a scientific study evaluating the drugs used in the new coronavirus infection by Near East University researchers, revealed that plasma treatment may be among the primary options.

Plasma will be obtained from the blood of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

It is known that there are anti-virus antibodies in the plasma content that will be obtained from the blood of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection. In this study, blood samples to be collected from people who have recovered and become immune, will be separated into plasma and stored for therapeutic purposes after necessary tests are performed.

Plasma treatment will be used to reduce the number of deaths from the disease, for those requiring intensive care and treatment in critically ill patients with a high risk of mortality.

Kibris News Agency, Guardian UK