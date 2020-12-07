The best way to agree and cooperate with the Greek Cypriot side is to reach an agreement through a timetabled negotiations process based on two sovereign states with equal international status, President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun has said.

In an interview with Greek daily ‘Kathimerini’, he said that such an agreement will bring economic and political advantages to both sides as well as address all security concerns.

Olgun added that arrangements on borders, property, security and cooperation could be made through such a model.

Responding to a question on Maraş/Varosha, Olgun said that the Turkish Cypriot side’s aim was to lift the fenced-off town’s status as a military area and transform it into a civilian area.

“The ultimate goal is to find a solution to this humanitarian issue and to create an environment where both sides can cooperate”, he said.

BRTK