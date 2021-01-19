Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that a total of 4,968 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine, rolling out of which began on Friday.
Minister Pilli noted that 4,944 people were vaccinated with the Chinese produced Sinovac and 24 with the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccinations have been given primarily to health and hospital staff working in all state and private hospitals.
The Covid-19 vaccination has been given primarily to health and hospital employees working in all public and private hospitals, grades 4, 5 and 6 students studying at the Faculty of Medicine, Grades 4 and 5 students studying Dentistry, all private laboratory employees, all pharmacists and pharmacies. employees, private and public veterinarians, physiotherapists, employees of the Ministry of Health, on a voluntary basis.
Vaccinations were given in the following five health centres, starting at the Emergency Hospital in Nicosia on Friday.
- Emergency Hospital
- Famagusta State Hospital
- Girne Akçiçek Hospital
- Cengiz Topel Hospital
- Vaccines under the control of the Ministry of Health were administered to healthcare professionals in the Near East University Hospital.
Yeniduzen