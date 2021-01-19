Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that a total of 4,968 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine, rolling out of which began on Friday.

Minister Pilli noted that 4,944 people were vaccinated with the Chinese produced Sinovac and 24 with the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccinations have been given primarily to health and hospital staff working in all state and private hospitals.

The Covid-19 vaccination has been given primarily to health and hospital employees working in all public and private hospitals, grades 4, 5 and 6 students studying at the Faculty of Medicine, Grades 4 and 5 students studying Dentistry, all private laboratory employees, all pharmacists and pharmacies. employees, private and public veterinarians, physiotherapists, employees of the Ministry of Health, on a voluntary basis.

Vaccinations were given in the following five health centres, starting at the Emergency Hospital in Nicosia on Friday.

Emergency Hospital

Famagusta State Hospital

Girne Akçiçek Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Vaccines under the control of the Ministry of Health were administered to healthcare professionals in the Near East University Hospital.

Yeniduzen