Nine people arrived at Ercan Airport via special charter flight from Antalya on Friday evening. They left through an emergency exit door and then were transported to a hotel in Kyrenia.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Tolga Atakan said that he had no knowledge of this event and it was for his ministry alone to give permission for flights into the country.

Current rules say that anyone entering the country must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

He referred to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Ali Ali Çaygür, who said that the decision to permit the group to enter the country had been made by the Council of Ministers.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment on Sunday, referring to the group’s arrival, made the following statement on social media saying;

“They are not involved with the public. An explanation about the news about the delegation coming to our island by private plane published in the press.The delegation in question has come to our island to complete the technical studies necessary for the realisation of the Lapta Marina project. The delegation was permitted to implement this project, which will add value to our country by consultation with the Council of Ministers. It is not possible for them to get involved in our people. The delegation, which is being kept at the pandemic hotel by keeping it under complete control and ensuring that it does not come into contact with our people, will complete their work today and leave the island”.

The party in question left the country on Sunday evening, reportedly one day earlier than planned.

