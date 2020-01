Heavy rains have brought road closures in some areas. The Nicosia-Kyrenia Highway was closed this morning as rain washed mud down onto the duel carriageway.

In Nicosia, some vehicles were stranded in flooded roads.

The stretch of road between Prison lights and Altınbaş (Alpet) lights on Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia was flooded, the Famagusta side of the road was closed to traffic.

Yeni Duzen