Leader of the Democratic Party (DP) Fikri Ataoğlu, has argued that proposals prepared by the political parties had not been taken into account by the government. It had been suggested that a declaration of a State of Emergency should be made. Although this had not been accepted, the situation was progressing towards state of emergency, he said.

Stating that the Pandemic Hospital has become a dream, Ataoğlu said that the accuracy of the tests has also been questioned. Pointing out that politics continued 24 hours a day, Ataoğlu emphasised that the public expectation was ‘social agreement to fight the pandemic’.

Pointing out that the test rates are much higher when when looking at the south of Cyprus and Malta, which have populations similar in numbers to the TRNC, Ataoğlu asked, “How are we doing, do we really know the number of those infected? .. What kind of crisis are we managing without knowing the exact numbers?”

Ataoğlu underlined that it is necessary to test employees and their families in places which remain open to provide for essential needs. The deficiencies in the health infrastructure should be quickly addressed.

Stating that the government is very lucky that the opposition has been supportive rather than critical, Ataoğlu said that the government has proceeded without considering their suggestions.

Recalling the contradictory statements regarding the new pandemic hospital, Fikri Ataoğlu said that they had made a proposal to convene a board consisting of experts on the economy.

Yeniduzen