People’s Party (HP) Member of Parliament Jale Refik Rogers has, on social media, hit out at the government for introducing charges for PCR and antigen tests at a time when people are facing extreme financial difficulties, Kibris Postasi reported.

“Coronavirus cases and related deaths are increasing rapidly, the Emergency hospital and intensive care unit are filling up fast, while health workers are trying to warn and make their voices heard about the seriousness of the event, while governments continue to play the three monkeys”, Rogers said.

The latest decision made by the Council of Ministers will have a serious impact on public health, she warned.

Rogers pointed out that the public had suffered serious financial damage from the pandemic. Charging for tests on the pretext of budgeting for the economy, risks further damage to public health and the economy, she said.

