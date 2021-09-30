A motorist died after he lost control of his vehicle after crossing an intersection without stopping at around 17.50 in Famagusta yesterday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement by the Police Press Officer said the following:

“In Famagusta, on Abant Street, a former social housing area, 62-year-old Ali Barışer, a resident of Famagusta, arrived at the Sincan Street road junction driving a saloon car at speed and without due care and crossed the intersection without stopping. He lost control of his steering. His vehicle struck the pavement and the concrete edging and was launched into the air, landing on a parked car”.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident

Kibris Postasi