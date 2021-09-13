A motorcyclist received serious injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle on the Nicosia North Ring Road at around midday on Sunday, Yeniduzen reported.

The report by the Police Press Officer stated that 39-year-old motorcyclist Veli Umut Erkal was taking a left-hand bend at speed on the North Nicosia Ring Road and lost control of his steering. His motorcycle struck the barriers at the side of the road.

He was taken to the Near East Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen