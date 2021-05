A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning in a road accident in Lapta, after his motorcycle struck a vehicle turning off the road, Yeniduzen reports.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on the Lapta coast road when he ran into a vehicle that was making a right turn into a car park.

He was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, where his injuries were said to be serious.

Yeniduzen