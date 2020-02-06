Motorists heading into Nicosia are advised to choose alternative routes because a protest will block routes to the Assembly and the Prime Minister as of 10am today.

The Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association is currently demonstrating about an unpublished zoning plan.

The protesters, who began to meet in front of the Assembly with their work vehicles, are expected to form a queue about 10 kilometres long, will go to the prime minister and block traffic.

While it is not yet known how long the action will continue, it is expected that the traffic will be disrupted especially around the Dereboyu Street traffic lights and Prime Ministry as of 10am.

