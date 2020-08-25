The majority of Covid-19 positive cases are staying in quarantine hotels because either they are not showing any serious signs and symptoms or there is a shortage of space in the hospital.

In the 55-day period from July 1 to August 24, a total of 167 positive Covid-19 cases were registered by the Ministry of Health. During this period, 82 cases recovered and were discharged. Only 35 of the 85 cases are undergoing treatment at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, while 50 people are being treated at the Royal Palace and Olive Tree Hotel.

On July 1, a number of people infected with Covid-19 were hospitalised at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, and were then moved to the quarantine hotels shortly afterwards. Positive case contacts are kept under observation at the Sempati Hotel.

While some of the cases in question placed in the hotel are ‘symptomless’, they are kept under the surveillance of a nurse at the hotel, it has been stated.

Of the 167 cases seen since the beginning of July, 19 were positive case contacts, and 12 were local cases that started in August. Meanwhile, 82 people were discharged as they recovered during that period. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment is 85.

In the period between 1 July to 31 July, a total of 37 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded, 25 of them were found in people who came to the country by air and 10 by sea. While only two contact cases occurred during the period in question, no local case was found.

The import of Covid-19 cases began with the start of flights and ferry voyages at the beginning of July, increasing to 37 cases at the end of July. The discharge of cured cases began on 15 July.

Yeniduzen