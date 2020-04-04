Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said there is a plan to transfer students from the UK on two chartered flights on April 7 and 8, stressing that students will be transferred to relevant facilities to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Reporting that there are currently 11 such facilities in North Cyprus, and that 873 people who came from overseas are quarantined there, Tatar said yesterday that 207 students had already completed their 14 day quarantine, so they will be re-tested for the coronavirus and if tests are negative they will be sent home.

He added that 87 students on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 349 on Sunday will return to their homes if the test results for the coronavirus are negative.

Gunes