A further batch of European Vaccination Agency (EMA) approved Covid vaccines were sent to North Cyprus via the south on Wednesday, Yeniduzen reported.

Wednesday’s delivery included, for the first time, the Moderna vaccine.

Included in the delivery were 9,996 doses of Pfizer/Biontech, 2,000 Johnson & Johnson and 2,400 Moderna vaccines purchased by south Cyprus from the EU.

Yeniduzen